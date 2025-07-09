Widespread Rain Expected Across KP, Risk Of Flooding And Landslides In Hilly Areas
Rain is expected in several areas including Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Buner.
According to the Met Office, showers are also likely in Malakand, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and North and South Waziristan.
Authorities have warned of potential flash floods and landslides in Chitral, Swat, Buner, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, and Torghar. Similar alerts have been issued for Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, and Kurram due to the risk of overflowing streams and rivers.
Rainfall was recorded in Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, and Mohmand on the previous day. Balakot received 40 mm of rain, followed by 31 mm in Kakol and 28 mm in Malam Jabba.
Temperatures are expected to range between 27°C and 35°C in Peshawar, while the lowest recorded temperatures were 17°C in Malam Jabba and 18°C in Kalam.
