Four Suspects Nabbed In Irbid Armed Robbery

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra) -- Authorities have arrested four individuals following an armed robbery at an Irbid company, police confirmed Wednesday.The Public Security Department's media spokesperson reported that Irbid Governorate Police launched an investigation after receiving an alert: masked assailants had stormed a business in Irbid city, seizing 7,000 Jordanian dinars ($9,879) under threat before escaping.A specialized investigative team, comprising detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department and the police directorate, moved quickly. Their rapid response enabled them to identify four suspects, including two Arab nationals.Coordinated raids, executed at various locations and times, led to the swift apprehension of all four. Most of the stolen cash has been recovered, and the investigation remains active.