Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FM Meets Kuwaiti PM Ahead Of Joint Committee Talks


2025-07-09 06:06:14
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 9 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Wednesday with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah ahead of the upcoming fifth session of the Jordanian-Kuwaiti Joint Higher Committee.
The session will be co-chaired by Safadi and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Safadi highlighted the strong and enduring partnership between Jordan and Kuwait and expressed their shared dedication to expanding cooperation across various sectors.
The discussion also emphasized the role of the Joint Higher Committee in fostering institutional collaboration and advancing mutual interests, building on the progress made in previous sessions.

MENAFN09072025000117011021ID1109778323

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search