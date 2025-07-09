FM Meets Kuwaiti PM Ahead Of Joint Committee Talks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Wednesday with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah ahead of the upcoming fifth session of the Jordanian-Kuwaiti Joint Higher Committee.The session will be co-chaired by Safadi and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Safadi highlighted the strong and enduring partnership between Jordan and Kuwait and expressed their shared dedication to expanding cooperation across various sectors.The discussion also emphasized the role of the Joint Higher Committee in fostering institutional collaboration and advancing mutual interests, building on the progress made in previous sessions.