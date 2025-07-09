Forget More Fossil Fuels-Brenmiller Energy's TES System Is The Real Grid Sustaining Solution ($BNRG)

A new warning from the U.S. Energy Department-aligned with the Trump administration's latest energy agenda-is sending shockwaves through the power sector. The message many regulators try to ignore : unless the closure of fossil fuel plants is halted, the United States could see blackouts double by 2030.

But this isn't just an American problem. Around the world, rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, and electrification is colliding with aging power grids and the unreliable rollout and performance of renewable energy sources.

The messengers aren't wrong about the threat, but they are about the solution. The real crisis isn't just how much more energy needs to be generated-it's how it's stored and dispatched. And while policymakers debate, Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) can already deploy the answer. In other words, decision-makers-open your eyes!

Brenmiller isn't pitching a prototype. It's an established company with deployed systems in four countries, delivering industrial-scale thermal energy storage (TES) that transforms intermittent renewables into 24/7/365 clean energy. And bGen just stretched its reach.

While bGen has long complemented wind and solar, Brenmiller is now adding nuclear to its arsenal, launching a next-generation version of its bGen system engineered for integration with Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SMRs). Based on its proven deployment with Enel in Italy, this bGen is built for today's demands-no retrofitting, no delay, just execution.

Forget the Fossil Fuel Fantasy-We Need Dispatchable Heat

And the timing couldn't be better. The Energy Department warns that around 100 nuclear reactor equivalents will shut down by 2030, leading to "significant outages when weather conditions do not accommodate wind and solar generation." Their conclusion: unless fossil fuel plants are revived or replaced, the energy grid may not survive the next tech boom.

But that doesn't need to be a concern. Countries don't have to choose between fossil fuels and blackouts. There is another path-one that stores clean energy in real time and releases it exactly when needed.

That's what Brenmiller delivers. Its TES system converts electricity from solar, wind, or nuclear (soon to be launched) sources into high-temperature heat stored in crushed rocks-dispatchable for hours or even days later. No emissions. No chemicals. No rare earths. No geopolitical baggage.

It's simple. It's scalable. And it works.

The Grid Crisis Is Global. So Is the Solution.

Most importantly, bGen is an ally to the energy grids in crisis. AI's exponential growth is driving an unprecedented surge in demand. Doubling down on fossil fuels just recycles volatility and economic risk. Yes, coal and gas can plug gaps-but they can't build resilience. Trying to power the AI economy with outdated infrastructure is reckless.

Here's the best part of the Brenmiller contribution. Brenmiller's bGen doesn't compete with or replace renewables-it supercharges them. Solar at noon can power a factory at midnight. Wind from off-peak hours can drive peak demand. And nuclear-generated heat can be stored and used on demand-no pipelines, no new fuels, no emissions.

With that ability, the debates should focus less on energy generation and more on preserving the excess already being created. Brenmiller can provide that solution with a durable, cost-effective, geopolitically neutral solution. Made from local materials, it lasts for decades and supports the industry without relying on supply chain risks associated with importing gas, solar panels, or uranium.

Forget the Policy Debate-Start the Survival Strategy

Indeed, the Energy Department's report sparked debate. More importantly, it also delivered a clear message and warning to those paying attention: the current path to creating abundant energy is heading in the wrong direction. Without action, blackouts will multiply, innovation will stall, and prices will spike.

It doesn't have to be that way. Brenmiller isn't building a solution; it's delivered one. Therefore, instead of the focus on reviving last century's grid, decision-makers need to invest in what is proven and scalable. Thermal energy storage is that solution.

If regulators and investors are serious about resilience and energy security, they need to stop debating and start deploying real-world solutions, such as Brenmiller Energy's, that are available now. Because the future isn't running out of power-it's running out of excuses and reasons not to use the powerful technologies already available.

