KNG Chief Praises Kuwaiti-Japanese Historical Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 9 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Hamoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised on Wednesday the historical stances of Japan toward Kuwait and the distinguished relations that unite the two countries in various fields.
This came during the Chief's meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Kuwait Mukai Kenichiro, at KNG headquarters, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations.
He affirmed the commitment to continued coordination and joint cooperation, particularly in the military and security fields. (end)
