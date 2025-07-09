EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity Introduces New Cyber Risk Assessment Platform To Help Ceos Safeguard Digital Trust

Cyber Risk Assessment platform for CEOs

A breakthrough Cyber Risk Assessment platform giving CEOs real-time clarity, control, and confidence in their organization's cybersecurity - in just 15 minutes.

CHANDIGARH, PUNJAB, INDIA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity Pvt. Ltd., an ISO-certified and Startup India-recognized company, proudly announces the launch of the EH1 Cyber Risk Assessment Platform - a one-of-a-kind platform designed specifically for CEOs and business leaders.This invite-only platform helps leaders understand their organization's cyber risks in a simple, 15-minute platform access meeting - with clarity and no fear or technical confusion.Made for CEOs. Led by Cyber Leadership.“Most CEOs feel overwhelmed by technical jargon or fear-based messaging. We created this platform to offer something different - a clear view of their real cyber risks.”- Dr. Sahil Baghla, Founder & CEO, EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity Pvt. Ltd.EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in April 2025 under the leadership of Dr. Sahil Baghla, a recognized cybersecurity consultant and trusted advisor to CEOs and organizations. He brings:. Over 15 years of cybersecurity experience. 10,000+ professionals trained. 350+ workshops delivered across corporate, government, and education sectors. Authorship of the cybersecurity books Digital Cop and WordPress Security Secrets RevealedEH1-Infotech Cybersecurity is not a continuation of any past business by Dr. Sahil Baghla. It is a new legal entity with a new mission - built on real-world expertise, ethical values, and a core belief in Digital Dharma - the ethical duty to protect digital environments with clarity, care, and long-term commitment.At EH1, cybersecurity goes beyond technology - it's about protecting trust, acting responsibly, and creating clarity.Private. Respectful. Built for Leaders.The EH1 Cyber Risk Assessment Platform offers:. Complete privacy – Your answers are never stored or shared. Non-technical approach – No IT background needed. Judgment-free assessment – Focused on awareness, not blame. NDA available – Full confidentiality assuredIn Just 15 Minutes, CEOs Receive:. A personalized cyber risk score. A clear risk level (High / Medium / Low). Practical, easy-to-understand action stepsRobust Framework – Internally Validated for ResultsThe platform is a one-of-a-kind cyber risk SaaS product for CEOs and business leaders, inspired by global security standards and leading cybersecurity research. In internal testing, it demonstrated over 93% effectiveness in helping CEOs recognize and address critical gaps.Why CEOs Trust This Platform:. Uncovers real-world issues like forgotten ex-employee access, weak passwords, and missing multi-factor authentication (MFA). Helps you take action without feeling overwhelmed by technical details. Unlocks trusted solutions including Employee Cybersecurity Enablement Program, VAPT (Penetration Testing ), and Virtual CISO advisoryThis tool bridges the gap between leadership vision and cybersecurity action - without the burden of audits or complex tech language.This is not an audit or scan. It's a leadership tool that delivers visibility, direction, and confidence.“94% of breaches happen due to preventable flaws. A 15-minute access meeting today could prevent a costly crisis tomorrow.”- Dr. Sahil BaghlaEH1 – A Value-Driven MissionEH1 stands for:Ethical practicesHardening digital infrastructure1 Goal: To be the most trusted cybersecurity partner for CEOs“We don't just secure systems - we protect trust.”- EH1 LeadershipEH1-Infotech Cybersecurity is a Private Limited company combining professional governance with deep care for purpose-driven businesses worldwide.How to Access the PlatformLeadership begins with awareness. Let's strengthen cyber resilience through meaningful, ongoing conversations.The EH1 Cyber Risk Assessment Platform is available by invitation only. CEOs may request access through:Website: eh1infotechEmail: ...LinkedIn:linkedin/company/ehinfoseclinkedin/in/sahilbsecurityNote: Platform access is granted following a one-on-one meeting (online or offline) with our cybersecurity team. NDA available upon request.The EH1 Cyber Risk Platform's methodology and scoring logic are proprietary. Full details may be shared selectively under NDA during access meetings, at the company's discretion.About EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity Pvt. Ltd.EH1-Infotech Cybersecurity is an India-based cybersecurity company focused on building digital trust for modern organizations.Core Services include:. CEO Cyber Risk Assessments. vCISO Services. Penetration Testing (VAPT). Website, Cloud & Compliance Security. Employee Cybersecurity Enablement ProgramBacked by professionals holding top global certifications - including CISSP, CISA, OSCP, CEH, CompTIA Security+, ISO 27001 Lead Auditor, and CREST - along with experienced bug bounty hunters, EH1 works with startups, enterprises, and public sector organizations across various industries.“Cybersecurity today is a CEO-level responsibility. This platform helps leaders make ethical, confident, and informed decisions.”

Dr. Sahil Baghla

EH1 Infotech Cybersecurity Private Limited

...

