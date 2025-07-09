403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bridge Gives Way in India, Killing at Least Nine
(MENAFN) A tragic accident struck India’s western state of Gujarat on Wednesday when a segment of the nearly 40-year-old Gambhira bridge suddenly gave way, sending multiple vehicles plunging into a river below. This catastrophic failure has left at least nine people dead and more than six others wounded, according to local police reports.
The collapse occurred in the early hours, severing a vital transportation link between the cities of Anand and Vadodara. This disruption has severely impacted the flow of traffic in the region, causing significant delays and complications for commuters and emergency responders alike.
Authorities confirmed that nine bodies have been recovered from the river, while those injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The full extent of the damages and the cause of the collapse remain under investigation as rescue operations continue.
The collapse occurred in the early hours, severing a vital transportation link between the cities of Anand and Vadodara. This disruption has severely impacted the flow of traffic in the region, causing significant delays and complications for commuters and emergency responders alike.
Authorities confirmed that nine bodies have been recovered from the river, while those injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The full extent of the damages and the cause of the collapse remain under investigation as rescue operations continue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment