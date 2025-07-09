Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bridge Gives Way in India, Killing at Least Nine


2025-07-09 05:50:53
(MENAFN) A tragic accident struck India’s western state of Gujarat on Wednesday when a segment of the nearly 40-year-old Gambhira bridge suddenly gave way, sending multiple vehicles plunging into a river below. This catastrophic failure has left at least nine people dead and more than six others wounded, according to local police reports.

The collapse occurred in the early hours, severing a vital transportation link between the cities of Anand and Vadodara. This disruption has severely impacted the flow of traffic in the region, causing significant delays and complications for commuters and emergency responders alike.

Authorities confirmed that nine bodies have been recovered from the river, while those injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The full extent of the damages and the cause of the collapse remain under investigation as rescue operations continue.

