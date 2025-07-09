403
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Midweek in Green
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s leading stock index, the BIST 100, kicked off Wednesday trading at 10,008.49 points, marking a modest gain of 0.1%, or 10.29 points, compared to the previous session’s close.
On Tuesday, the index experienced a decline of 1.08%, settling at 9,998.20 points, with daily transactions reaching 99.9 billion Turkish liras (approximately $2.5 billion).
By 10:50 a.m. local time (07:25 GMT), the exchange rates were recorded at 40.0460 Turkish liras per US dollar, 46.9290 against the euro, and 54.4555 relative to the British pound.
Meanwhile, the price of gold per ounce was quoted at $3,293.20, and Brent crude oil was trading near $69.90 per barrel.
