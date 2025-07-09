403
Nash8 Is Redefining New-Age Advertising — and Its “Manga-verse” Campaign for Too Yumm! Featuring Ananya Panday Is Proof
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
New Delhi, 9 July 2025 — In just two years, Nash8 has emerged as one of India’s boldest new creative agencies — a team rewriting the rules of advertising for the short-form generation. Their latest work for Too Yumm! ‘The K-BOMB Manga-verse’ campaign, fronted by Ananya Panday, is a striking example of how Nash8 blends youth culture, platform-native storytelling, and visual immersion to connect with Gen Z in ways most brands only aspire to.
Driven by a sharp mobile-first mindset, Nash8 doesn't believe in adapting ads for digital — it builds for it from scratch. Whether it's a series of shortform podcasts, anime-inspired disruptive reels, or billboards that look like Japanese manga art, the agency's creative philosophy is clear: make content that feels native, not interruptive. Make advertising that earns attention — not buys it.
“Gen Z can smell a traditional ad from a mile away,” says Nasheet Shadani, Founder and Creative Head, Nash8. “For Too Yumm!, we wanted to create a universe that stood out from the clutter yet felt relatable for GenZ consumers. And came up with this Idea of “Manga-verse” that not just referenced manga — it lived and breathed it. We read over 50 manga books before we even started designing. That’s the kind of depth we try and bring to the table.”
Three explosive reels, a series of short-form podcasts, and manga art inspired billboards across the country bring this ‘Manga-verse’ to life. The campaign features Ananya Panday gatecrashing the ‘Manga-verse’ and having a blast.
Talking about the campaign Shadani says, “While, on the surface it may look like an art project but underneath it’s a strategically designed campaign aimed at moving business metrics. Combining the universal appeal of K-culture with the charm of Ananya Panday the campaign is crafted to convert and win hearts.”
But this is just one of many campaigns that have made Nash8 the talk of the new-age creative space. Their work for brands like Urban Company, MakeMyTrip, NoBroker, ZEE5, Axis, Instagram and 99acres reflects a consistent language: culturally aware, thumb-stopping visuals built natively for digital, not adapted from TV scripts.
Their campaigns don’t just perform well — they’ve also earned acclaim. Nash8 was named Young Agency of the Year at the afaqs! Foxglove Awards, where it won two Golds, for its ‘Forex at your doorstep’ campaign for MakeMyTrip. Another Gold came at ETBrandequity Digi+ awards for their “Bin Bulaaye Mehmaan” campaign for Urban Company.
The Urban Company and Axis bank reels campaigns were also featured as a Meta
Case study for exceptional work.
“We are living in a complex world of content and information overload, thus it becomes important to craft stories that are fun and relatable— and do not feel like chores to watch,” says Aiman Zubair, Business Head at Nash8. “Our work taps into what today’s audience cares about: tone, vibe, and relevance. Whether it’s pop culture, emotional storytelling, or innovative advertising — we don’t chase trends, we translate them into stories that drive results.”
Nash8’s journey is just beginning, but its voice is already unmistakable — one that belongs to a generation raised on stories, not slogans. As the digital world grows more complex, Nash8 is proving that simplicity, style, and scroll-savvy storytelling can still make people stop — and listen.
Work links:
Ananya Reel
Nash8 agency of the year
