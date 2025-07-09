403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Celebrate the Monsoons with Chai, Views & Conversations at Jaypee Residency Manor, Mussoorie
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) This monsoon, escape to the misty hills of Mussoorie and rediscover the joy of slow, soulful moments with ‘Monsoon & Chai Shai’, a delightful experience curated at Café Manor, Jaypee Residency Manor.
Overlooking the valley wrapped in clouds, this seasonal affair brings together the comfort of garma garam cutting chai—unlimited and served in traditional glasses—with a selection of nostalgic savouries and sweet indulgences. The curated menu includes familiar favourites like Onion Bhajiya, Mixed Vegetable Pakora, Vada Pao, and a comforting portion of Apple Pie, making it the perfect setting for catching up with loved ones or simply watching the rain dance across the hills.
Whether you’re planning a relaxed family outing or a serene afternoon with friends, Monsoon & Chai Shai promises hearty bites, sweeping views, and the kind of conversations that flow effortlessly over tea.
● Price: ₹725 per person (taxes as applicable)
● Includes: Unlimited Cutting Chai and set menu
● Venue: Café Manor, Jaypee Residency Manor, Mussoorie
● Dates: 07/07/2025 - 31/07/2025
● Timings: All-day (T&C apply)
● Reservations: +91 8445598817/ 0135-6602010 | ...
Unwind, recharge, and savour the season—one sip at a time.
Sip, Chill & Celebrate the Monsoon at Matrix with Baarish, Beats & Beer
This monsoon, let the rhythm of the rain meet the beat of your playlist and the fizz of your favourite brew at Matrix, the high-energy lounge bar at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida.
Introducing ‘Baarish, Beats & Beer’—your go-to excuse to unwind, laugh out loud, and enjoy a bucketful of chilled beers with your gang. From Kingfisher to Hoegaarden, choose your vibe from the specially curated Hi-5 bucket menu, featuring 5 icy-cold brews starting at just ₹2299.
Whether you're in the mood to toast to the season, dance the drizzle away, or just sink into cozy corners with a view of the rain—Matrix is your ultimate monsoon chill zone. Add in some delicious munchies, electric beats, and the unmistakable vibe of a good time, and you’ve got all the ingredients for the perfect rainy-day rendezvous.
● Offer: Beer bucket of 5 (Hi-5)
● Price starts at: ₹2299 + taxes
● Brands Available: Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Ultra, Budweiser, Corona, Hoegaarden
● Venue: Matrix, Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida
● Dates: 05/07/2025 - 31/07/2025
● Timings: As per operational hours
● Reservations: +91 8860638762 / 120-6743000
So, raincheck no more—gather your tribe and raise a toast to the sound of the monsoon!
Overlooking the valley wrapped in clouds, this seasonal affair brings together the comfort of garma garam cutting chai—unlimited and served in traditional glasses—with a selection of nostalgic savouries and sweet indulgences. The curated menu includes familiar favourites like Onion Bhajiya, Mixed Vegetable Pakora, Vada Pao, and a comforting portion of Apple Pie, making it the perfect setting for catching up with loved ones or simply watching the rain dance across the hills.
Whether you’re planning a relaxed family outing or a serene afternoon with friends, Monsoon & Chai Shai promises hearty bites, sweeping views, and the kind of conversations that flow effortlessly over tea.
● Price: ₹725 per person (taxes as applicable)
● Includes: Unlimited Cutting Chai and set menu
● Venue: Café Manor, Jaypee Residency Manor, Mussoorie
● Dates: 07/07/2025 - 31/07/2025
● Timings: All-day (T&C apply)
● Reservations: +91 8445598817/ 0135-6602010 | ...
Unwind, recharge, and savour the season—one sip at a time.
Sip, Chill & Celebrate the Monsoon at Matrix with Baarish, Beats & Beer
This monsoon, let the rhythm of the rain meet the beat of your playlist and the fizz of your favourite brew at Matrix, the high-energy lounge bar at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida.
Introducing ‘Baarish, Beats & Beer’—your go-to excuse to unwind, laugh out loud, and enjoy a bucketful of chilled beers with your gang. From Kingfisher to Hoegaarden, choose your vibe from the specially curated Hi-5 bucket menu, featuring 5 icy-cold brews starting at just ₹2299.
Whether you're in the mood to toast to the season, dance the drizzle away, or just sink into cozy corners with a view of the rain—Matrix is your ultimate monsoon chill zone. Add in some delicious munchies, electric beats, and the unmistakable vibe of a good time, and you’ve got all the ingredients for the perfect rainy-day rendezvous.
● Offer: Beer bucket of 5 (Hi-5)
● Price starts at: ₹2299 + taxes
● Brands Available: Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Ultra, Budweiser, Corona, Hoegaarden
● Venue: Matrix, Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida
● Dates: 05/07/2025 - 31/07/2025
● Timings: As per operational hours
● Reservations: +91 8860638762 / 120-6743000
So, raincheck no more—gather your tribe and raise a toast to the sound of the monsoon!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment