Belgian Group Presses for Israeli Military Attaché Revocation
(MENAFN) The Hind Rajab Foundation has called on the Belgian authorities to promptly withdraw the diplomatic credentials of Colonel Moshe Tetro, Israel’s military attaché in Belgium, citing his purported involvement in war crimes committed in Gaza.
"Tetro is one of the architects of Gaza’s starvation and hospital assaults," the organization warned that Belgium’s ongoing acceptance of his diplomatic status could violate its commitments under international humanitarian law.
Tetro, who formerly led the Israeli military unit in charge of managing aid operations in Gaza, is currently under scrutiny after the Hind Rajab Foundation filed a formal complaint with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor. The complaint accuses him of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.
The foundation is urging the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for Tetro and is pressing Belgium to officially designate him as “persona non grata.”
“Failure to act decisively in this matter would not only constitute a breach of Belgium’s international obligations, but would also place the Belgian state in the position of harboring an individual credibly accused of genocide and war crimes,” the group emphasized.
Additionally, the pro-Palestinian organization voiced “deep concern” over Tetro’s access to the United States European Command headquarters located in Brussels.
