Semiconductor IP Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: USD 14.6 Billion Revenue By 2032, Claims AMR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The semiconductor ip market was valued at $6.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $14.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Semiconductor IP Market By Design IP, IP Source, IP Core, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global semiconductor IP industry generated $6.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $14.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.Prime Determinants of GrowthThe semiconductor IP market is expected to witness notable growth owing to an increase in adoption of wireless technology-based devices, rise in demand for modern system-on-chip (soc) design, and growing adoption of IoT and AI applications. Moreover, the surge in demand for consumer electronics and technological advancement are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, intellectual property (IP) security concerns limit the growth of the semiconductor IP market.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:The Processor IP segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.By design IP, the processor IP segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global semiconductor IP industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to rise in AI and edge computing applications. However, the memory IP segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 9.58% from 2023 to 2032 due to an increase in demand for this device in the automobile sector.The Royalty segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.By IP source, the royalty segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global semiconductor IP market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to increase in emphasis on complex and specialized IP blocks for applications such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, and high- performance computing. However, the licensing segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.94% from 2023 to 2032.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYThe semiconductor IP market demand is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.The market is expected to be driven by the demand for Semiconductor IP in the automotive segment.The market is highly competitive, with several major players competing for market share. The competition is expected to intensify in the coming years as new players enter the market.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a major market for the Semiconductor IP market owing to an increase in adoption of advanced technologies in the region.Competitive analysis and profiles of the major Semiconductor IP market players, such as Frontgrade GaislerFaradayArm Limited.Synopsys, Inc.ArterisCEVA Inc.Cadence Design Systems, Inc.ALPHAWAVE SEMIVeriSiliconRambus IncEnquire before buyingTrending ReportsSemiconductor Bonding MarketWide Bandgap Semiconductors MarketSemiconductor IP MarketSemiconductor Foundry MarketSemiconductor Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.