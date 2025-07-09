Survivors Recall Horror As Gambhira-Mujpur Bridge Collapses In Gujarat's Vadodara

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, July 9 (IANS) Tragedy struck Gujarat's Vadodara district when a portion of the Gambhira-Mujpur bridge in Padra taluka collapsed, plunging several vehicles into the Mahisagar (Mahi) River. Even as nine people died in the tragedy that left scores injured, survivors of the mishap on Wednesday recounted the terrifying moments when the bridge suddenly gave way beneath them.

Speaking to IANS, Raju, one of the survivors, said,“There was a pickup vehicle, a rickshaw, and a two-wheeler on the bridge when it collapsed. I was on the bridge with my uncle. I don't know where he is now. I fell into the river and somehow survived. I was traveling from Dwarka to Tadkeshwar in a bus.”

Narendra Singh, another survivor, shared,“I was returning home after my duty. I was on my bike. Just as I reached the bridge, it collapsed right under me.”

The bridge, which serves as a crucial connector between Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed during peak traffic hours. Preliminary reports suggest that four vehicles - a Bolero SUV, two trucks, and a pickup van -were crossing the structure when it crumbled without warning.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud cracking sound moments before the vehicles plummeted into the river.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade, local police, and Vadodara district administration officials, rushed to the site and launched rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” the Prime Minister's Office (@PMOIndia) posted on X.

Locals joined the rescue effort, helping pull the injured from the water and wreckage. At least three individuals have been rescued and hospitalised.

Padra MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala visited the scene shortly after the incident, while authorities cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Locals allege years of administrative neglect led to the disaster.

“This bridge was already in a dangerous condition. People had been warning about it for a long time. It's not just a traffic hazard - it had become a suicide point,” said one resident.

Senior Congress leader Amit Chavda expressed concern on social media:“The main Gambhira bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara has collapsed. Multiple vehicles have fallen into the river. Rescue efforts must be immediate, and alternative traffic arrangements should be made.”

Rescue teams continued to search for missing persons late into the evening, using cranes to retrieve submerged vehicles from the river.