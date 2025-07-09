Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bus accident in Tanzania kills dozens

Bus accident in Tanzania kills dozens


2025-07-09 05:19:32
(MENAFN) At least 38 people have died and 28 were injured in a fiery crash involving two passenger buses in Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro region, local officials confirmed on Sunday. The accident occurred near the town of Same after a front tire on one bus blew out, causing a collision that ignited a fire engulfing both vehicles, Regional Commissioner Nurdin Babu told Xinhua.

Of the injured, 22 have been treated and released from the hospital, while six remain under medical care. The victims’ identities and nationalities have not yet been made public.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan offered condolences to the victims’ families and local authorities, urging drivers to obey traffic laws and calling on police to enforce these rules rigorously. Despite ongoing road safety campaigns, traffic accidents remain a serious problem in Tanzania.

The World Health Organization’s 2023 Global Status Report on Road Safety estimates that over 10,000 people died in road accidents in Tanzania in 2021—far higher than the government’s official figure of 1,368. The WHO highlights gaps in enforcement, infrastructure, and data collection, with a road death rate of 15.8 per 100,000 people.

This tragedy follows a series of deadly bus accidents across Africa this year, including a May 31 bus crash in Nigeria that killed at least 20 athletes and a February 2025 head-on collision between a bus and truck in Zimbabwe near Beitbridge, which claimed 24 lives and injured about 30 others.

MENAFN09072025000045015687ID1109778146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search