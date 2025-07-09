Hisense Debuts 116 UX TV With RGB-Miniled For Stunning Color Precision

Hisense is the first in the industry to achieve mass production of RGB-MiniLED TVs. The UX uses individual red, green, and blue Mini-LEDs-rather than single-color-across thousands of dimming zones. This enables industry-leading color coverage of up to 95% BT.2020 and peak brightness of 8,000 nits-delivering rich color with vivid sparkles and precise gradient.

With its 116" Infinity Vision display, the UX goes beyond convention to deliver a truly immersive experience. Watching the match on this massive screen captures every detail at stunning scale-bringing the energy of the match into your living room with cinematic realism.

Powered by the advanced Hi-View AI Engine X, the UX optimizes picture, sound, and scenario settings in real time. Whether it's football, film, or gaming, every scene is fine-tuned for maximum impact. The experience is further enhanced by the 6.2.2 CineStage X Surround system. Crafted in collaboration with the iconic Opéra de Paris, these TVs transcend technology to become acoustic masterpieces. Each design is an ode to Parisian opera-house acoustics, where sound and form unite in perfect harmony.

With the 116" UX, Hisense lets you truly Own the Moment-combining groundbreaking RGB-MiniLED technology, ultra-large screen immersion, and intelligent optimization. Designed to capture every detail and emotion, it sets a new benchmark for ultra-premium home entertainment.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo -

Photo -