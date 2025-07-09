Ecommunitytm Fiber And Ecsite Deliver Unified Smart City Management For City Of Morrow

eCommunity Fiber Demo Day at Morrow

ECSite monitoring and dashboard integrates Morrow's eCommunityTM Fiber systems into a unified platform

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eCommunityTM Fiber, a leading open-access fiber network provider, today announced its partnership with ECSite, a software systems provider, to implement an integrated dashboard solution for the City of Morrow's smart city infrastructure. ECSite's platform provides a centralized, real-time view of the status of both passive (fiber) and active (LoRaWAN IoT, wireless) systems deployed across the city.

This integrated dashboard offers Morrow city officials and IT staff a comprehensive overview of their entire smart city network. By linking all LoRaWAN-enabled IoT devices and wireless connectivity points into a single interface, ECSite's system simplifies monitoring, management, and troubleshooting. This unified visibility is crucial for ensuring the efficient operation of various smart city applications, from environmental sensors and public asset management to wireless connectivity and future intelligent systems.

The ECSite dashboard provides real-time status updates, alerts for potential issues, and historical data analysis, empowering the city to proactively manage its infrastructure, optimize resource allocation, and ensure the seamless delivery of smart services to its residents and businesses. This enhanced visibility contributes to increased operational efficiency, reduced downtime, and a more responsive smart city ecosystem.

“We are pleased to be working with A2D in their City of Morrow smart city transformation initiative,” said Subbu Meiyappan, CEO and Founder of ECSite.“Having a unified view - a single pane of glass - of all systems and applications that are part of the smart city implementation will be transformational for the City. ECSite's integrated monitoring service and dashboards provide the City with real-time insights to effectively manage the network, ensure reliability, and deliver the performance of all the smart city applications powered by A2D's eCommunityTM Fiber robust infrastructure. A2D has been great to partner with. They bring in-depth experiences in fiber deployment at scale.”

This partnership between eCommunityTM Fiber and ECSite is a key enabler for Morrow's smart city vision, providing the necessary software intelligence to effectively manage and optimize its advanced network infrastructure for the benefit of the entire community.

About eCommunityTM Fiber

eCommunityTM Fiber is the public-facing brand of A2D, Inc., a Georgia-based open-access network provider dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities across the U.S. By investing in cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, eCommunityTM Fiber empowers communities with the digital infrastructure needed to thrive in the 21st century. Get the latest updates at ecommunityfiber

About ECSite

Founded in 2019, ECSite offers an AI-enabled, cloud-native, SaaS automation platform for mobile, public safety/ERCES, fiber, smart cities, and private wireless networks, as well as specialized environments where connectivity prevails, like data centers, user experience, and fiber manufacturing facilities. We deliver comprehensive automation of network testing, infrastructure validation, workflows, data analytics & monitoring for today's digital enterprises and initiatives while driving innovation in construction, installation, commissioning, and performance operations. Read more at ecsite

About the City of Morrow

The City of Morrow, located in Clayton County, Georgia, is committed to fostering innovation and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. Through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking initiatives, the city is building a digitally inclusive future, with developments like The District at Olde Town Morrow serving as a dynamic hub for community engagement and technological advancement. Learn more at thedistrictmorrow

