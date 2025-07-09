Acting Libyan Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador
Download logo
HE Taher Salem Al Baour, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of National Unity of the sisterly State of Libya, met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Dr. Khalid Mohammed bin Zaben Al Dosari.
During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries were discussed.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment