Acting Libyan Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

HE Taher Salem Al Baour, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of National Unity of the sisterly State of Libya, met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Dr. Khalid Mohammed bin Zaben Al Dosari.

During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries were discussed.

