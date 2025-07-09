403
Tech Veterans Jaspreet Bindra And Anuj Magazine Launch Book On AI Literacy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India - As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes a defining force in the future of work and learning, leading technology voices Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine have unveiled their latest book, Winning With AI: Your Guide to AI Literacy. The book aims to demystify AI and transform how individuals and organizations across India build essential AI skills.
In a first-of-its-kind innovation, the authors have launched a dedicated AI chatbot based solely on the book. Readers and users can now interact directly with the content through a conversational experience that answers questions only from the book-without accessing the internet like ChatGPT. Try it here: (Note: You may experience a few seconds of latency as the chatbot responds-thank you for your patience as you engage with this AI)
Winning with AI offers a timely, accessible, and jargon-free approach to understanding AI-not just as a technical subject, but as a crucial life and work capability. Designed for professionals across the board-from fresh graduates and teachers to CXOs and entrepreneurs-the book equips readers with practical tools to thrive in the age of AI.
At the core of the book is a unique five-part framework-Reads, Writes, Adds, Thinks, and Does-that shows how AI can be seamlessly integrated into daily workflows, whether it's writing emails, analyzing data, shaping business strategies, or even making personal decisions. With relatable real-life examples and insights, Winning with AI turns AI literacy into a practical superpower for everyday use.
“This is not a dense tech manual,” said Jaspreet Bindra, digital transformation expert and bestselling author of The Tech Whisperer.“It is a relatable, real-world guide that demystifies artificial intelligence for everyday application. The book provides professionals with the clarity and confidence to integrate AI into their day-to-day decision-making and operations seamlessly. By bridging the gap between technology and practicality, it empowers them to harness AI's potential effectively,”
Co-author Anuj Magazine, AI and cybersecurity expert and author of What's Your Human Edge, added,“AI is no longer a distant, futuristic concept. It is already part of our lives-whether we realize it or not. With Winning With AI, we want to make this technology accessible and usable for everyone, regardless of their technical background. The book also addresses critical themes like AI ethics, culture, and responsible adoption.”
“With its accessible approach, Winning with AI has garnered significant interest from both corporates and universities, who are eager to embrace new-age technologies and stay ahead in the ever changing digital landscape and empowering the learning curve.” He added.
Together, Bindra and Magazine co-founded AI&Beyond, a platform committed to making AI learning easy and impactful through hands-on programs such as Generative AI Bootcamps and Ethics Bootcamps. Drawing from their leadership experience at global giants like Microsoft, Mahindra Group, Walmart, and McAfee, the duo brings deep insight and practical wisdom to the book also work closely with organizations in an advisory and consulting capacity.
Winning With AI is not just a book-it is a call to action for people to become truly AI-literate and ready for the future.
About Jaspreet Bindra
Jaspreet Bindra is the Co-Founder of AI&Beyond and a prominent figure in the digital transformation and AI space. With a distinguished corporate career, he has served as the Group Chief Digital Officer at Mahindra Group, Regional Director at Microsoft India, and was part of the founding team at Baazee (later eBay India). He also held leadership roles within the Tata Group through the elite Tata Administrative Services.
About Anuj Magazine
Anuj Magazine is the Co-Founder and CTO of AI&Beyond, a leading voice in AI literacy and tech innovation. A seasoned technology executive, he has held leadership roles at Walmart, Citrix, McAfee, Balbix, and Quark, with a portfolio spanning product management, strategy, engineering, and innovation. He holds 16 U.S. tech patents and is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and IIM Bangalore.
Anuj is also a published author of two books: What's Your Human Edge?, which highlights timeless human skills for the AI era, and Winning with AI, a practical guide to AI literacy for work and life. Outside the corporate world, he's a LinkedIn Top Voice, guest faculty at Ashoka University, an avid marathoner, and a passionate advocate for Olympic sports through his work with Olympic Gold Quest.
About AI&Beyond
AI&Beyond is a global AI literacy initiative, co-founded by Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine, to democratise the understanding and adoption of Artificial Intelligence across industries. With a focus on experiential learning, AI&Beyond offers tailored programmes like the Generative AI Bootcamp and Ethics Bootcamp to equip individuals and organisations with practical, responsible AI skills. With operations across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, the platform aims to bridge the gap between AI's potential and its real-world application. By fostering a deeper understanding of AI's ethical, strategic, and societal dimensions, AI&Beyond empowers enterprises to navigate and lead in an AI-driven world. For more information, visit
