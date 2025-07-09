403
Kipp App Launched By Galgotias Student On Apple App Store
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, July 2025 – Galgotias University proudly announces the launch of Kipp – Smart Sticky Notes, Reimagined, an innovative note-taking app now live on the Apple App Store. Designed and developed by Shams Tabrej Alam, a B.Tech CSE student (Batch 2022–2026) from the university's iOS Development Center, Kipp reflects the spirit of modern, student-led innovation fostered at Galgotias.
Conceived during the WWDC 2025 Swift Student Challenge, Kipp began as a personal project aimed at creating a minimal, smart productivity app. It has since evolved into a full-fledged product featuring gesture controls, auto-expiring notes, dark mode, voice memos, and clutter-free reminders - all with no login or ads. Designed for students, creators, and professionals alike, Kipp is a digital companion for a more focused and simplified life.
Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, stated,“We are immensely proud of Shams and the incredible journey of Kipp. This reflects our strong commitment to experiential learning and enabling students to become creators of technology, not just users. Our iOS Development Center, in collaboration with Apple and Infosys, continues to empower young minds to innovate fearlessly and deliver global-impact solutions.”
About the iOS Development Center at Galgotias University:
Established in February 2024 in partnership with Apple and Infosys, the iOS Development Center is a premier facility for app innovation and learning. It provides students with direct exposure to Swift programming, UI/UX design, and Apple's development ecosystem, shaping the next generation of technology leaders.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings. Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities-public and private combined-this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.
These recognitions reflect Galgotias University's strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.
