Phoenix Palladium, Chennai Unveils Luxury Fashion To New Heights With 'Walk Of Luxury'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Chennai, 09th July 2025: Phoenix Palladium, Chennai's premier luxury destination, came alive in a spectacular display of elegance, craftsmanship, and curated fashion with the debut edition of Walk of LUXURY-an exclusive fashion showcase that brought together global brands, fashion connoisseurs, and style enthusiasts under one glamorous roof.
Curated by India's legendary fashion expert Prasad Bidapa, the event unfolded as a captivating and immersive experience-an elegant runway presentation featuring over 40 professional models showcasing tailored ensembles from some of the world's most prestigious luxury brands. Bringing together designers from across India, including Rehane, Vaishnavi Reddy, and Geisha Designs, the event beautifully highlighted India's rich cultural heritage. It wove a visual story centered on traditional fabrics like Kancheepuram, Banaras, and Kota, blending them seamlessly with Indo-western, ethnic, casual, and formal styles.
Speaking at the event, Prasad Bidapa remarked,“Luxury is rare and that's exactly why I choose it. I gravitate toward the handmade and the handwoven because that's where true artistry lies. For this showcase, I have personally handpicked weavers and artisans, giving them a platform and purpose. This is about celebrating their skill while also providing meaningful employment.”
The Walk of LUXURY took center stage as Phoenix Palladium's Ground Floor transformed into a vibrant runway, where Chennai's ultra-high-net-worth individuals gathered to witness signature pieces from global luxury brands like Canali, Boss, Coach, Michael Kors, TUMI, Kate Spade, Dune, Diesel, Armani Exchange, Breitling, The Collective, Ethos Summit, and more. The immersive showcase seamlessly blended couture, craftsmanship, and cultural storytelling-elevating the mall into a stage where global fashion met Indian heritage.
With Walk of LUXURY, Phoenix Palladium has once again reaffirmed its position as South India's definitive destination for luxury retail and experiential fashion-where global style finds its stage and discerning audiences discover endless inspiration.
About Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai:
A premier destination for luxury lifestyle, it provides guests with a variety of opulent options. Phoenix continues to be "The" destination for the most affluent and sophisticated residents of the city as well as expats thanks to its truly international appearance and feel, elegantly decorated interiors, and the best of food, fashion, and entertainment from across the world. The mall provides Chennai with the most extensive and appealing lifestyle shopping experience. The stores represent a comprehensive mix of international, national, and regional luxury brands. Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai is more than simply a mall; it's a confluence of fascinating cultures, lovely clothes, and high-end couture. A city within a city, in an urban setting with coexisting shopping, entertainment, and leisure options.
