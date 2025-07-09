Efficient Hot Water For Less: Heat Pump Installations Saving Melbourne Homes Hundreds Each Year

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 8, 2025 2:16 am - Melbourne weather may be unpredictable, but your indoor comfort shouldn't be. At Climate Green, we deliver expert aircon and heat pump installations across Melton, Officer, Kew, and beyond - backed by rebates, fast service, and clean results.

As energy prices continue to climb across Victoria, households in Ringwood, Melton, Newport, and surrounding suburbs are turning to Climate Green, an accredited energy efficiency provider, for high-performance heat pump installations that deliver both comfort and savings.

With government-backed rebates still available under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program, Climate Green is making the switch from outdated electric and gas water heaters to modern heat pump systems simple, affordable, and stress-free.

“On average, our customers are saving hundreds of dollars every year just by upgrading their hot water system,” says Ravi Regmi, spokesperson for Climate Green.

“Heat pump technology uses up to 80% less energy than traditional systems, and with rebates of up to $3,000 available, there's never been a better time to upgrade.”

Climate Green: Accredited, Trusted & Local

As a fully VEU-accredited provider, Climate Green manages every aspect of the installation process - from assessing your home's needs to handling all rebate paperwork - making it easy for families to benefit from high-efficiency solutions without the usual administrative burden.

With expert installers servicing Ringwood, Melton, Newport, Officer, Kew, and other growing Melbourne suburbs, the company is rapidly becoming a go-to provider for hot water electrification.

Why More Victorians Are Choosing Heat Pumps in 2025

Significant energy savings - up to 80% less power use compared to electric storage systems

Modern features - including WiFi control, high recovery rates, and low noise operation

Eligible for rebates - under VEU and STC (Small-scale Technology Certificates) schemes

Sustainable switch - aligns with Victoria's push for all-electric, gas-free homes

“We install only top-tier heat pump brands like Neopower, Emerald, and Ecogenica - all backed by strong warranties and built for Australian conditions,” Regmi adds.

Supporting Homes Across Greater Melbourne

With installations recently completed in Ringwood family homes, Melton new estates, and Newport townhouses, Climate Green is expanding rapidly to meet growing demand in both metro and regional areas.

Whether you're a homeowner replacing an old system or a builder seeking compliant upgrades for new projects, Climate Green delivers expert advice, accredited installations, and unmatched service.

Get Started Today

Victorian residents can request a free consultation or quote via phone or online. Rebates are limited - so acting now could mean big savings.

Contact Climate Green:

- 1300 001 690

-

- Servicing Melbourne-wide including Ringwood, Melton, Newport, Officer, Kew, Hoppers Crossing, and nearby suburbs.

About Climate Green

Climate Green is an accredited provider under the Victorian Energy Upgrades program, offering solar, air conditioning, and heat pump installation services across Melbourne. With a focus on energy efficiency, affordability, and customer care, Climate Green is helping Victorian families make the smart switch to sustainable living.