Chenille Fabric Market Set To Hit $1763.2 Million By 2035

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 8, 2025 3:09 am - Industry revenue for Chenille Fabric is estimated to rise to $1763.2 million by 2035 from $795.8 million of 2024. The revenue growth of market players is expected to average at 7.5% annually for the period 2024 to 2035.

Chenille Fabric is critical across several key applications including upholstery, home textiles, apparel and auto interiors. The report unwinds growth & revenue expansion opportunities at Chenille Fabric's Product Type, Application, Weave Structure and Sales Channel including industry revenue forecast.

Industry Leadership and Competitive Landscape

The Chenille Fabric market is characterized by intense competition, with a number of leading players such as Joann Inc., Vogue Fabrics Inc., Robert Allen Group, Sunbury Textile Mills, Tempotest USA, Calico, The Chenille Kraft Company, AutoMat Auto interiors, Concord Industries Inc., ITATI srl., LARUSMIANI and Hibotex Industries..

The Chenille Fabric market is projected to expand substantially, driven by rising demand from the furniture industry and advancements in textile technology. This growth is expected to be further supported by Industry trends like Emergence of Eco-friendly Trends.

Moreover, the key opportunities, such as chenille fabric in fashion industry, technological innovation and chenille fabric for interior decoration, are anticipated to create revenue pockets in major demand hubs including China, U.S., India, Germany and Italy.

Regional Shifts and Evolving Supply Chains

North America and Asia Pacific are the two most active and leading regions in the market. With challenges like market saturation and high production costs, Chenille Fabric market's supply chain from raw material procurement / fabric production / wholesale distribution to retail & commercial use is expected to evolve & expand further; and industry players will make strategic advancement in emerging markets including Nigeria, Vietnam and UAE for revenue diversification and TAM expansion.

