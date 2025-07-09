Zhang Zhehan Releases Third Physical Album Scavenger And Graces The Cover Of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam For The First Time

MENAFN - GetNews) Actor and singer Zhang Zhehan has officially released his third physical album, Scavenger. At the same time, the album's namesake concert successfully concluded this May in Hong Kong, China. In recent years, Zhang has been steadily advancing his music career, and now, for the first time, he appears on the cover of the July issue of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam. This marks a major step forward in the fashion world and reflects his steadily growing international presence.







Scavenger: A Bold Exploration of Diverse Musical Styles

As Zhang Zhehan's third solo album, Scavenger features eight carefully crafted tracks, five of which he co-wrote. Explaining the meaning behind the album's title, Zhang says,“A scavenger is like someone quietly exploring on a lonely planet-bending down, head lowered, always remaining humble while searching for the unknown.” Musically, the album embodies a spirit of exploration and artistic ambition. From operatic vocals filled with theatrical intensity, sharp and rhythmic rap, to melodies inspired by travel and emotionally charged rock, Zhang continues to push his creative boundaries-offering a rich and varied listening experience.







Final Track WU: A Three-Part Philosophical Journey

The final track on the album, WU, was composed by Zhang Zhehan and written in a single night. The song is structured in three parts: the first, WU(fog), expresses a state of confusion and mystery; the second, WU(enlightenment), symbolizes an intense period of growth and self-realization; and the final part, WU (restraint), returns to calm, conveying a higher state of reason-one where discipline and tolerance lead to true inner freedom. Rather than just a song, WUfeels like a meditative journey of introspection and philosophical insight.







First International Big-Five Fashion Cover: A Milestone in Cross-Cultural Appeal

Alongside his musical accomplishments, Zhang Zhehan is also making strides in the fashion world. His recent cover shoot for the Vietnamese edition of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam marks his first appearance on an international edition of one of the“Big Five” fashion magazines-a milestone with special significance. The dual-cover spread showcases his distinctive fashion sensibility and expanding global influence. Upon release, the issue received enthusiastic praise and quickly surpassed 100,000 copies in sales, highlighting his strong appeal in the Southeast Asian market.







With the release of Scavenger, the success of the namesake concert, and his historic Harper's Bazaar Vietnam cover, Zhang Zhehan continues to chart new territory in both music and fashion-solidifying his status as a multifaceted artist with growing international influence.