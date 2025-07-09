403
Jordan Nursing Council Launches Specialized Training Series In Collaboration With Astrazeneca
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 9 (Petra) -- The Jordan Nursing Council has launched a new series of specialized training courses in collaboration with global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the skills and competencies of nursing professionals across the healthcare sector.
The council announced on Wednesday the introduction of three online training courses focused on infectious diseases, designed for registered nurses and midwives in Jordan. Each course offers 1.5 hours of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits and will be provided free of charge, with no financial burden on participants.
The training initiative is part of a broader strategic partnership aimed at advancing clinical and professional capabilities through accredited programs that reflect the latest developments in the treatment of chronic and infectious diseases. The program also includes modules designed to enhance clinical communication and medication safety skills.
Secretary-General of the Jordan Nursing Council, Hani Al-Nawafleh, described the training series as a significant step toward modernizing continuing education within the nursing profession. He noted that the initiative aligns with the goals of the Jordan Nursing Vision 2030 and supports the development of a more responsive and qualified healthcare workforce.
The courses will be delivered in the coming weeks through an interactive online format that incorporates clinical simulation, and participants will receive accredited certificates upon successful completion of the training requirements. A team of subject matter experts will lead the sessions, ensuring content meets international standards and addresses current challenges in healthcare delivery.
