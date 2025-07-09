Azerbaijani, Kazakh Servicemen Diving Into Novel Flight-Tactical Drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)
At the opening ceremony of the exercise, a moment of silence was observed in honor of heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the national anthems of both countries.
Throughout the ceremonial proceedings, the exercise facilitators
engaged with the participants, articulating their optimal
aspirations for achievement and emphasizing the paramount
importance of the collaborative endeavor. This exercise is
underscored as a critical component in augmenting the strategic
partnership between Azerbaijani and Kazakh military forces.
Thereafter, in alignment with the predetermined framework, the team initiated the effective implementation of the designated objectives in a phased manner.
The collaborative training initiative is scheduled to persist until the tenth of July.
