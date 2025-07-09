Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani, Kazakh Servicemen Diving Into Novel Flight-Tactical Drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2025-07-09 05:11:38

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The "Tarlan-2025" joint flight-tactical exercise, where Azerbaijani and Kazakh servicemen are joining forces in the realm of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), has kicked off in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

At the opening ceremony of the exercise, a moment of silence was observed in honor of heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the national anthems of both countries.

Throughout the ceremonial proceedings, the exercise facilitators engaged with the participants, articulating their optimal aspirations for achievement and emphasizing the paramount importance of the collaborative endeavor. This exercise is underscored as a critical component in augmenting the strategic partnership between Azerbaijani and Kazakh military forces.

Thereafter, in alignment with the predetermined framework, the team initiated the effective implementation of the designated objectives in a phased manner.

The collaborative training initiative is scheduled to persist until the tenth of July.

