Ukraine's Air Defenses Neutralize 718 Russian Aerial Threats, Including Seven Missiles

From 20:00 on Tuesday, July 8, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using 741 aerial threats, including:

·728 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various drone decoys launched from Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, and Millerovo;

·Seven Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from Engels in Saratov region and from Kursk region;

·Six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from the airspace over Lipetsk region.

The main target of the attack was the city of Lutsk.

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) and drone units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 8:30 on Wednesday, July 9, preliminary data indicate that 718 aerial threats were neutralized: 303 were shot down by firepower; 415 were lost from radar or suppressed via electronic warfare. Of those, 296 UAVs were shot down, and 415 were suppressed/lost due to EW measures; seven Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down.

Hits were confirmed in four locations, and debris from intercepted targets fell in 14 locations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 8-9 night, approximately 50 Russian drones and five missiles were recorded in the airspace over Ukraine's Volyn region.