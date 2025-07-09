Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire In Lutsk Extinguished Following Overnight Russian Airstrike

2025-07-09 05:11:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

“Firefighters extinguished the blaze. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” the post states.

More than 50 emergency personnel, including sappers, along with 11 units of SES equipment and other city emergency response services, were involved in the operation.



 Read also: Around 50 Russian drones, five missiles detected over Volyn region overnight

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of July 9, the Russian military launched a combined attack on Lutsk using both drones and missiles, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile. Multiple explosions were heard across the city.

Photo: SES of Ukraine

MENAFN09072025000193011044ID1109778002

