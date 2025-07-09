Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Damage Reported As Russia Attacks Zhytomyr Region

2025-07-09 05:11:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitalii Bunechko reported the information on Telegram .

“During a massive enemy attack on the region, production facilities of a carpentry workshop and utility buildings were damaged. Window glazing in two multi-story residential buildings was also affected,” Bunechko stated.

According to him, one fire was extinguished by State Emergency Service (SES) units, while another has been contained, and firefighting efforts continue.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Read also: Fire in Lutsk extinguished following overnight Russian airstrike

As previously reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Zhytomyr during an air raid alert overnight on July 9.

