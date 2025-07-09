Trump Considering Sending Additional Patriot System To Ukraine WSJ
One official stated that the White House has asked the Pentagon to explore options for supplying more weapons to Ukraine, including the Patriot system.
He added that U.S. officials are also assessing whether other countries can send additional Patriot systems to Kyiv.
Ukraine already operates several Patriot systems, supplied by the U.S. and other allies, but Kyiv is seeking more to counter the increasing number of Russian missile and drone attacks.
Each Patriot battery typically includes two or three launchers, a radar system, a control station, and interceptor missiles.Read also: US position on support for Ukraine remains unchanged – State Department
The American-made Patriot systems are in high demand worldwide, the report notes. For example, they were recently used to defend the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar from an Iranian missile strike last month.
One official said the U.S. Army may be able to allocate one system for Ukraine if it is redirected from domestic orders.
As Ukrinform previously reported, President Trump has declared his intention to supply Ukraine with more defensive weapons.
