Azerbaijani Boxers To Compete At European Championship
EUBC Junior Europe Championship will kick off in Novi Pazar, Serbia, on July 10, Azernews reports.
The seven-day competition will feature the participation of the Azerbaijani national team, comprising 20 athletes.
The male team includes Rahim Rahimov (46 kg), Ali Aliyev (48 kg), Muhammad Rasulov (50 kg), Sadiq Musayev (52 kg), Raul Heydarli (54 kg), Aflatun Ismiyev (57 kg), Shahin Aslanov (60 kg), Haqverdi Hasanov (63 kg), Daniz Zeynalov (66 kg), Adil Zalov (70 kg), Huseyn Vahabov (75 kg), and Safdar Mammadzade (+80 kg).
The female team features Aylin Nazarova (46 kg), Gular Huseynova (48 kg), Amina Taghi (50 kg), Jamila Muradli (52 kg), Zahra Mammadova (54 kg), Aynur Ismayilova (60 kg), Fidan Bakarova (63 kg), and Sema Abbasova (66 kg).
Anar Nagdiyev will serve as one of the referees at the European Championship.
The team will depart for Serbia and return to Baku on July 17.
Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.
Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.
Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.
The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.
The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.
