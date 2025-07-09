President Ilham Aliyev And Armenian PM Pashinyan To Meet In Abu Dhabi For Next Round Of Peace Talks
As part of the ongoing peace process between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, a bilateral meeting will take place on July 10 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Azernews reports.
The meeting marks another step in efforts to normalise relations and finalise a comprehensive peace agreement following years of tension and conflict between the two South Caucasus neighbours.
The upcoming meeting follows several rounds of talks mediated by both Western and regional actors, including the European Union, the United States, and Russia. However, recent geopolitical shifts and tensions have led Yerevan to seek broader international support in the peace process.
Baku, for its part, has consistently emphasised the importance of reaching a peace agreement based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Azerbaijani officials have reiterated that the normalisation process can only be successful if Armenia fully recognises Azerbaijan's internationally recognised borders, refrains from interfering in internal affairs-including in the Garabagh region-and fulfils its commitments under previous trilateral and bilateral declarations.
Although both sides have publicly expressed their willingness to finalise a peace treaty, disagreements persist over key issues such as border delimitation, the opening of transport and communication links, and the legal framework for future cooperation.
