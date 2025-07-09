Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.10 To USD 71.08 Pb

2025-07-09 05:08:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil barrel price rose by USD 1.1 to USD 71.08 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to Monday's USD 69.98 pb, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
In global markets, Brent crude increased 57 cents to USD 70.15 pb while West Texas Intermediate increased 40 cents to USD 68.33 pb. (end)
