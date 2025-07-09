Empty Houses, Aging Parents: Kashmir's Wealth Illusion

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) First, take care of yourself

Parents in Kashmir often believe their children's futures should come before their own needs. It's a noble instinct, but one that can backfire when financial planning is built on assumptions rather than realities.

The first step should be this: prioritize your own financial independence.

That means keeping savings and investments in your name. It means creating buffers for medical emergencies, retirement, and day-to-day living, without depending on children or extended family.

In a place like Kashmir, where inheritance disputes and property feuds are common, financial self-reliance is survival. We've seen too many cases where parents handed over property early, only to find themselves with little control later.

A pension, a rental income, or a small business run with your own capital can offer more security than any grand home ever will.

Don't confuse their goals with yours

Yes, children need good education, safe housing, and a launchpad into the world. But once they're adults, their financial journey is theirs to walk.

Creating separate funds for their education is wise. But dipping into your long-term savings to buy them cars or property, especially when your own retirement isn't secured, is risky.

Set financial boundaries early. Make it clear that your role is to guide, not bankroll. Children who grow up understanding money's value tend to respect it more.

Encourage them to invest, budget, and take responsibility for their choices. Let them learn that adulthood means not just freedom, but financial accountability too.

The real cost of empty houses

Kashmir has seen a real estate boom in the past two decades. Land prices have surged. Architect-designed homes have become status symbols. But the emotional math often doesn't add up.

What good is a mansion if there's no one to sit around the fire in winter, or gather at the table for iftar in Ramzan?

In many families, a large house has come at the cost of liquidity. Cash that could have been invested in mutual funds, health insurance, or even a modest income stream is locked up in cement and stone.

And when old age arrives, with medical bills, loneliness, and fewer earning options, those houses rarely offer the comfort they promised.

Teach what matters: respect and responsibility

Kashmir's culture values respect for elders, but that respect should not depend on inheritance.

Raising children who are financially literate is one of the best gifts parents can offer. It's more valuable than land or gold.

Teach them that shortcuts – scams, nepotism, or unethical gains – are never worth it. Let them see that a life lived with integrity has its own kind of wealth.

This isn't about being harsh. It's about being honest, and building a family culture where both generations grow without resentment or dependence.

A new way forward

Instead of asking, what will I leave behind?, maybe we should ask, how do I live well today?

For many Kashmiris, the traditional markers of success – big homes, multiple plots, flashy weddings – are starting to feel out of sync with modern realities. Young people leave. Families evolve. Needs change.

What stays relevant is this: financial independence, mutual respect, and the ability to make choices without fear.

Build less for show, and more for security. Invest not just in square footage, but in skills, savings, and systems that make you self-reliant.

The real legacy isn't the house. It's the strength to stand on your own feet, and to raise children who can do the same.