Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Reveals Massive 490M-Ton Lithium Discovery

2025-07-09 05:07:43
(MENAFN) China revealed on Tuesday the identification of a vast new lithium ore reserve in central Hunan Province, totaling an impressive 490 million tons.

This deposit, classified as an altered granite-type lithium reserve, is estimated to hold approximately 1.31 million tons of lithium oxide. It also contains valuable minerals such as rubidium, tungsten, and tin, according to a state-operated news agency.

The lithium-rich site is situated in the Jijiaoshan mining area within Linwu County, the provincial natural resources department confirmed to the news agency.

Lithium plays a crucial role in powering smartphone batteries and is indispensable for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy grid storage systems.

As of January, China’s lithium reserves accounted for 16.5% of the world’s total, placing the country second only to Australia, according to data from the China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Natural Resources.

MENAFN09072025000045017169ID1109777917

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

