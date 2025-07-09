Man Dies In Milan Airport Engine Incident
Dhaka: A man was killed Tuesday (July 8) after being pulled into the engine of a plane preparing for takeoff at Bergamo Airport in northern Italy, according to an airport spokesperson speaking to agency.
The victim, who was "neither a passenger nor an airport employee," forced his way onto the runway, where he was "pursued" in vain by airport security, according to the spokesperson for airport management company SACBO.
According to Italy's media, the man, in his thirties, burst into the airport, then used an emergency exit to rush onto the runway toward an aircraft preparing for take-off.
Earlier in the day, Spanish airline Volotea wrote on social media that its flight from Bergamo to Asturias in Spain was involved in an "incident" at 10:35 a.m. (0835 GMT).
"One person not onboard and not affiliated with the company was seriously injured. All 154 passengers and six crew are safe," it said on X.
"We are doing everything possible to support the affected passengers and crew, providing them with psychological support, while working in close coordination with the Italian authorities."
The aircraft was an Airbus A319, according to the tracking website Flightradar24.
Flights were suspended at Bergamo Airport, Italy's third largest by passenger volume, following the incident, but resumed at midday, according to SACBO.
