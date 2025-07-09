Pakistan: Imam Fatally Stabbed In Mosque After Beating Child Student

In a tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a religious teacher (imam) was fatally stabbed after allegedly beating a young madrasa student during a religious class.

According to media reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 8, in Mardan district. The cleric, originally from the Bajaur tribal region, was teaching children in addition to leading prayers at a mosque in the area.

Witnesses report that the imam struck one of his young students during class. The child returned home and informed his elder brother about the assault.

The elder brother, enraged by the reported beating, allegedly went to the mosque with a knife and attacked the cleric, stabbing him multiple times. The imam died at the scene.

The murder has stirred debate in the local community, with growing concerns about rising reports of child abuse in some religious schools across Pakistan. Parents and human rights groups have voiced fears over the safety and treatment of children in madrasas.

While corporal punishment is still widespread in many religious schools in South Asia, activists and child protection agencies have long demanded stricter regulations and oversight.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges in ensuring child safety and the need for reform in religious education systems where abuse can go unchecked.

Authorities have yet to comment publicly on the incident, but community leaders are calling for justice and preventive measures to stop similar tragedies in the future.

