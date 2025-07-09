Can Obesity Make Breast Cancer Worse? New Research Reveals The Impact

Around 1.4 million people suffer from this epidemic every year, and breast cancer is more common in women. The main reason for this is that 70 percent of cases are not detected until the third stage of the disease.

The word cancer evokes anxiety and confusion. Some remain unaware until the final stage, often losing their lives. Cancer is spreading like a silent epidemic in our country, affecting around 1.4 million people annually, with breast cancer being prevalent among women.Alarmingly, one hundred thousand women lose their lives to breast cancer each year. A major reason is that 70% of cases go undetected until stage three.We've read about poor lifestyle, late marriage, and lack of physical activity as causes of breast cancer. However, a groundbreaking WHO study reveals another significant risk for women.A study in the American Cancer Society journal found that being overweight increases breast cancer risk, especially after menopause, particularly for women with heart disease.Obesity clearly increases breast cancer risk. Menopause, obesity, and heart disease together create a dangerous combination. Researchers analyzed data from 168,000 postmenopausal women over 10-11 years.They found 153 additional breast cancer cases annually per 100,000 women with obesity and heart disease.Previous research warns that obesity is a risk factor not just for breast cancer, but also 12 other types, including uterine, kidney, liver, and colorectal cancers. A study in Nature Communications found larger tumors in obese women, with a higher chance of reaching advanced stages.