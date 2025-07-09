Gujarat's Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Drone Footage Captures Haunting Visuals Over Mahisagar River (Watch)

Vadodara: Drone footage has captured the chilling aftermath of the GMC Gambhira Bridge collapse over the Mahisagar River in Gujarat's Vadodara district, offering a grim view of the tragedy. The visuals show twisted metal, shattered concrete, and vehicles submerged or floating in the river, while rescue teams operate boats beneath the damaged structure in a frantic effort to save lives.

Gujarat Home minister confirms 9 dead, 6 rescued

According to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, nine bodies have been recovered, and six people have been rescued so far. "CM sent a high-level committee to the spot in the morning itself and has sought a report at the earliest," Sanghavi told reporters, adding, "Taking this very seriously, the CM has directed a team of the Roads and Buildings Department and other agencies to go there and take concrete measures."

The bridge collapsed unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, sending multiple vehicles plunging into the Mahisagar River. Heavy monsoon rains and strong currents have hampered rescue efforts. Eyewitnesses reported a loud cracking sound moments before the structure gave way.

Rescue operations face monsoon challenges

State and national disaster response teams, fire and police personnel, and local volunteers have been deployed to the site. Divers have joined the efforts to search for additional victims, amid fears that more people may be trapped beneath the debris or swept away.

At least 8 to 10 vehicles are believed to have been on the bridge at the time of the collapse. The government has sealed off the area and launched a probe into the cause of the structural failure.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is closely monitoring the situation and has assured strict action if negligence is found