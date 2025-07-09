INS Mahendragiri: India's Stealth Edge Set To Join Navy In Indian Ocean
The final Project 17A stealth frigate, INS Mahendragiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, will join the Indian Navy by February 2026. Equipped with BrahMos missiles, Barak-8 SAMs, torpedoes, rocket launchers, and anti-submarine systems, 75% indigenous, this vessel strengthens India's maritime dominance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment