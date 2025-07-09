Nagaland State Lottery Results For July 9: Check Draw Timings, Prize Structure, And How To Claim
The Nagaland State Lottery results for today will be announced in three scheduled draws - Dear Indus Morning (1 PM), Dear Cupid Evening (6 PM), and Dear Pelican Night (8 PM). The draws are part of the widely followed Lottery Sambad series, which runs daily and offers participants a chance to win up to Rs 1 crore.
Daily Draw Schedule
The Nagaland Lottery draws are conducted three times a day at the following times:
Dear Morning Draw – 1:00 PM
Dear Evening Draw – 6:00 PM
Dear Night Draw – 8:00 PM
Each draw carries unique names depending on the day of the week. For Wednesdays, the draws are titled:
Dear Indus Morning
Dear Cupid Evening
Dear Pelican Night
Prize Structure for July 9
Participants stand a chance to win big with the following prize tiers:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
3rd Prize: Rs 450
4th Prize: Rs 250
5th Prize: Rs 120
Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Weekly Draw Names
Each day of the week features unique draw names:
Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican
Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
How to Check Nagaland Lottery Results
Participants can check the results by:
Visiting the official Nagaland State Lottery website or other trusted result platforms.
Navigating to the“Lottery Sambad Result” section.
Selecting the relevant draw date and title.
Clicking on“Today Result View”.
Matching their ticket number with the published winning list.
How to Claim Your Prize
Winners must follow these steps to claim their winnings:
Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.
Submit the filled form along with a valid photo ID, original winning ticket, and other required documents.
Prizes over Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official procedure.
Where Lottery is Legal in India
Lottery is legally permitted in the following 13 Indian states:
Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Legal Disclaimer:
