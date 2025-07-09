Maalik To Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan: A Power-Packed Lineup Hits Theatres This Friday, July 11

This Friday, July 11th, is going to be a big day for movies. Three films are clashing at the box office, and trailers for two exciting movies will be released. Let's get into the details...

1. Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's crime action drama, Malik, releases July 11th. See Rajkummar in a never-before-seen avatar in this UP gangster-based film directed by Pulkit.

2. Shanaya Kapoor debuts alongside Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, also out on July 11th. This romantic love story is based on Ruskin Bond's short film, The Eye I Have It.

3. The much-awaited superhero film, Superman, flies into theaters on July 11th. Clark Kent returns as Superman, delighting fans of all ages.

4. The trailer for Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated Son of Sardaar 2 drops July 11th. The teaser and title song for this multi-starrer were recently released. The film hits theaters July 25th.

5. The trailer for romantic drama Dhadak 2 also releases July 11th. Starring Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film, directed by Shazia Iqbal, releases in theaters August 1st.