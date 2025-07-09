Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Patna Bihar Bandh Turns Intense As Congress Workers Block Roads


2025-07-09 05:04:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

During the Bihar Bandh protest, Congress workers lay down on roads across Patna to block vehicles, intensifying opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. A protesting worker declared, 'Even if a car tramples us, we won't move. Bihar is shut, and Mahagathbandhan is united against voter list rigging before the 2025 Assembly Elections.'

MENAFN09072025007385015968ID1109777857

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search