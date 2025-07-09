Patna Bihar Bandh Turns Intense As Congress Workers Block Roads

During the Bihar Bandh protest, Congress workers lay down on roads across Patna to block vehicles, intensifying opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. A protesting worker declared, 'Even if a car tramples us, we won't move. Bihar is shut, and Mahagathbandhan is united against voter list rigging before the 2025 Assembly Elections.'

