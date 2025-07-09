Henley Passport Index 2025: India Ranks THIS, Singapore Retains Top Spot
The Henley Passport Index 2025 ranks global passports by travel freedom. India stands at 82nd, while Singapore tops the list, offering visa-free access to 193 countries for the second year in a row
For frequent travellers passport index makes life easier and makes travelling hassle free. The Henley Passport Index is the most trusted passport Index that comes out every year. The Index ranks passport of different countries on the basis of Visa on Arrival, e-visa, or visa free facilities. Presently according to Henley Passport Index of 2025, India ranks 82nd. Our neighbours, Bangladesh and Pakistan follows closely with 98th and 100th rank respectively.
Indian Passport Holders
Indian Passport allowed e-visa facilities for 25 countries, visa free facilities for 16 countries, visa-on-arrival facility for 26 countries and both e-visa and Visa-on-arrival facility for 11 countries.
Major countries offering e-visa
Indian passport holders get e-visa facility offered by Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan republic, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Turkey and Uzbekistan.
Visa-Free facility
Indians can travel visa free to only 16 countries. The major countries include Bhutan, Hong Kong, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago which has a huge Indian origin population.
Visa-on-Arrival
Iran, Indonesia, Jamaica, Jordan, Qatar, Nigeria, Fiji, are major countries offering visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders.
Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain
The Nordic countries of Denmark and Finland share the third position with their fellow EU countries of France, Germany, Italy, Ireland and Spain. These countries allow visa free travel opportunity to 189 countries.
Japan and South Korea
The eastern countries of Japan and South Korea follow close second with visa-free travel to 190 countries.
Which country occupies the Top spot in this Index?
This the second consecutive year that Singapore retains it's top most position. The passport offers visa free travel to 193 countries. It shows the strong diplomatic relations that the country maintains and it's focus on global connectivity.
USA and UK passport Index
USA dropped to the 10th ranking with visa free travel opportunity to 185 countries whereas United Kingdom holds the 6th position on the Henley Index with a visa free travel opportunity to 189 countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment