Henley Passport Index 2025: India Ranks THIS, Singapore Retains Top Spot

The Henley Passport Index 2025 ranks global passports by travel freedom. India stands at 82nd, while Singapore tops the list, offering visa-free access to 193 countries for the second year in a row

For frequent travellers passport index makes life easier and makes travelling hassle free. The Henley Passport Index is the most trusted passport Index that comes out every year. The Index ranks passport of different countries on the basis of Visa on Arrival, e-visa, or visa free facilities. Presently according to Henley Passport Index of 2025, India ranks 82nd. Our neighbours, Bangladesh and Pakistan follows closely with 98th and 100th rank respectively.

Indian Passport Holders

Indian Passport allowed e-visa facilities for 25 countries, visa free facilities for 16 countries, visa-on-arrival facility for 26 countries and both e-visa and Visa-on-arrival facility for 11 countries.

Major countries offering e-visa

Indian passport holders get e-visa facility offered by Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan republic, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Visa-Free facility

Indians can travel visa free to only 16 countries. The major countries include Bhutan, Hong Kong, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago which has a huge Indian origin population.

Visa-on-Arrival

Iran, Indonesia, Jamaica, Jordan, Qatar, Nigeria, Fiji, are major countries offering visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders.

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain

The Nordic countries of Denmark and Finland share the third position with their fellow EU countries of France, Germany, Italy, Ireland and Spain. These countries allow visa free travel opportunity to 189 countries.

Japan and South Korea

The eastern countries of Japan and South Korea follow close second with visa-free travel to 190 countries.

Which country occupies the Top spot in this Index?

This the second consecutive year that Singapore retains it's top most position. The passport offers visa free travel to 193 countries. It shows the strong diplomatic relations that the country maintains and it's focus on global connectivity.

USA and UK passport Index

USA dropped to the 10th ranking with visa free travel opportunity to 185 countries whereas United Kingdom holds the 6th position on the Henley Index with a visa free travel opportunity to 189 countries.