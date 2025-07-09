IAF Jet Crashes In Rajasthan's Churu, Pilot Among 2 Reportedly Dead (WATCH)
A pilot along with one more member was reportedly killed when a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF), crashed in Ratangarh in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, according to sources.
Identification of the body is being carried out by the Army and local administration.
राजस्थान के चूरू में फाइटर प्लेन क्रैश#Churu | #Ratangarh twitter/uD99e9hj6v
- Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) July 9, 2025
Police teams were sent to the spot to assess the situation and carry out search and rescue operations.
#BREAKING : More footage of spot where IAF Plane Crashes In Rajasthan's Churu. #IAF #JetCrash #Churu #Crash #Rajasthan #IAFPlane twitter/nd5GHETGXI
- upuknews (@upuknews1) July 9, 2025
According to locals, a loud noise was heard in the sky, followed by flames and smoke rising from the fields. The crash that occurred in Bhanuda village caused a fire in the fields, which villagers tried to extinguish on their own.
The exact cause of the incident will be confirmed by the Army.
Similar IAF crash in April
A similar incident took place three months earlier, in April, where a two-seater Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield.
According to the Indian Air Force, the pilots had encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas.
One of the IAF pilot Siddharth Yadav tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during the ejection, while the second pilot was injured in the incident.
Earlier, on March 7, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana, with the pilot ejecting safely.
