Ladakh On A Budget: IRCTC Offers Tour Package With Flights, Stay & Meals

IRCTC offers a fantastic Ladakh tour package covering flights, accommodation, local transport, and meals for a 6-night, 7-day trip.

Dreaming of a serene escape amidst stunning mountains and crisp air? IRCTC has the perfect travel deal for you. This summer, take a break from the fast-paced city life and explore the tranquil beauty of Ladakh.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a delightful tour package, allowing travelers to experience Ladakh without worrying about planning every detail.

Explore Ladakh with this IRCTC tour called 'Magnificent Ladakh'. Flights are arranged for the first leg of the journey. This tour spans 6 nights and 7 days, covering places like Leh, Sham Valley, Nubra Valley, Turtuk, and the world-famous Pangong Lake.

Once you land in Ladakh, the rest of the journey will be in AC buses. IRCTC has carefully included all the essential amenities in this tour package.

The price includes flight tickets, hotel stays, local transportation, meals, and travel insurance. You don't need to worry about booking accommodations, searching for local guides, or handling transfers.

Everything is taken care of in advance. Whether you're traveling solo or with family and friends, you can fully enjoy the beauty of Ladakh. The pricing structure of this tour package is designed to suit different group sizes.

If you're traveling solo, the total cost is Rs 63,200. If you're traveling as a couple, the cost reduces to Rs 58,350. For those booking as a group of three, the cost is further reduced to Rs 57,950.

This tiered pricing makes it very economical for group travelers. Considering the rising travel costs elsewhere, this package offers excellent value for a premium destination like Ladakh. Booking this amazing tour is easy.

Interested travelers can visit the official IRCTC Tourism website to book online. Alternatively, you can go to your nearest railway tourism booking counter for offline bookings, etc.

With limited seats and specific departure dates, it's advisable to book in advance if you're keen to explore the magical beauty of Ladakh this July with complete peace of mind.