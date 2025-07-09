Near-Eye Display Market Report 2025-2030 Increasing Applications In Healthcare For Diagnostic And Surgical Visualization, As Well As Defense For Training And Real-Time Awareness
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|257
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.65 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Immersive Technologies to Enhance User Experience Rapid Advancements in OLEDOS Technology Increasing Adoption of Near-Eye Displays in Healthcare and Defense Sectors Advancements in Microdisplay Technologies Rising Demand for Advanced AR and VR Technologies
Restraints
- Limited Availability of High-Quality and Engaging XR Content Health Issues Associated with Excessive Use of AR and VR Devices
Opportunities
- Ongoing Innovations in Near-Eye Display Technologies Surging Investments in Development of Advanced Display Technologies
Challenges
- Technical and Usability Challenges Associated with HMDs Complex Manufacturing Processes
Case Study Analysis
- National Dental Centre Singapore and the Mages Institute of Excellence, with Seiko Epson, Developed Solution Based on Moverio BT-200 Smart Glasses, That Allowed Dental Surgeons to Retrieve Patient-Specific Content Verizon Deployed VR Technology to Upskill Service Staff to Empathize with Customers Emagin Corporation Provided US Army with Displays That Enhanced Visual Acuity and Information Density in AR Applications
Company Profiles
- Sony Group Corporation Seiko Epson Corporation Boe Technology Group Co. Ltd. Seeya Technology Emagin Kopin Corporation Microoled Himax Technologies, Inc. Holoeye Photonics AG Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. LG Display Co. Ltd. Wisechip Semiconductor Inc. Lightning Silicon Technology, Inc. Omnivision Syndiant Vuereal Microvision Jbd Raontech Silicon Micro Display (Shenzhen Anpo Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.) Mojo Vision Cinoptics Lumiode, Inc. Playnitride Inc.
