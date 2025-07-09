Message From The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission On Independence Day Of The Republic Of South Sudan
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of South Sudan on the occasion of their Independence Day.
This day marks an important milestone in South Sudan's journey toward freedom, unity, and nation-building. The African Union commends the resilience and determination of the South Sudanese people and stands in solidarity with their aspirations for peace, stability, and development.
The African Union remains firmly committed to working hand in hand with South Sudan to advance regional integration, promote sustainable development, and uphold the shared values of Pan-Africanism and unity.
Happy Independence Day!
