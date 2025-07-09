Biomarkers Market Research Report 2025-2030 Assay Kit Demand Surges As Advancements In Omics Technologies Elevate Biomarker Discovery And Diagnostic Precision

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-09 04:46:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The biomarkers market is poised to grow from USD 62.39 billion in 2025 to USD 104.15 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.8%. This growth is driven by the advantages of assay kits and advancements in genomics, proteomics, and next-generation sequencing, leading to novel biomarker development. Predictive biomarkers are dominant in efficacy biomarkers due to their role in guiding treatment decisions, particularly in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The immunoassays segment led the market in 2024, supported by its high specificity in detecting diverse biomarkers. The Asia Pacific region is set to experience the highest CAGR due to a large patient base and supportive healthcare policies. Key players include Roche, Merck, and Abbott. The report offers detailed analysis, competitive assessment, and insights into market trends and strategies.

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarkers Market by Offering, Type, Research Area, Technology, Disease, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biomarkers market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to escalate from USD 62.39 billion in 2025 to USD 104.15 billion by 2030, marked by a CAGR of 10.8%.

The report provides an exhaustive overview of industry trends, challenges, and growth opportunities, offering stakeholders insights to devise strategic initiatives aligning with the market pulse. It discusses market diversification, including innovative product launches and the competitive landscape with assessments of companies such as Charles River Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and more.

This expansion is primarily driven by the efficacy of assay kits in delivering standardized and optimized biomarker analysis, further advancing diagnostics and research in healthcare. Enhanced genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and next-generation sequencing technologies are uncovering biomarkers with improved sensitivity, specificity, and predictive potential.

The predictive biomarkers segment dominated the efficacy biomarkers market in 2024.

Segmenting the market into safety, efficacy, and validation biomarkers, where efficacy biomarkers split further into predictive, surrogate, pharmacodynamic, and prognostic categories, predictive biomarkers led the market. This is attributed to their ability to enhance clinical outcomes by guiding tailored treatment strategies, particularly in oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The increased adoption of predictive biomarkers is evident through more companion diagnostic approvals, like Roche's PATHWAY anti-HER2/neu (4B5) test for HER2-low breast cancer, highlighting their significant value in personalized medicine.

Immunoassays remained the top choice in the biomarker technologies market in 2024.

The technology segment of the market includes immunoassays, NGS, PCR, mass spectrometry, and chromatography. Immunoassays commanded the largest share due to their precise detection capabilities across various diseases such as oncology and cardiology. This has furthered support for precision diagnostics through scalable high-throughput testing. Companies like Roche and Abbott are propelling advances in immunoassay platforms, enhancing diagnostic capacities across disease spectrums.

The Asia Pacific region exhibits the highest growth in the biomarker market.

The Asia Pacific leads in growth rate, fueled by a large patient base and supportive healthcare initiatives focusing on cancer care enhancements. Accelerated pharmaceutical and biotechnology research in developing novel drug therapies also contribute to this growth, increasing demand for biomarkers that facilitate drug discovery and development efforts.

Primary insights from study interviews:

Analysis indicates 44% engagement from tier 1 companies, with North America comprising 40% of the study interviews. Key player profiles include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, and other major market influencers. Focus areas include company strategies, partnerships, and recent market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 560
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $62.39 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $104.15 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Use of Biomarkers in Drug Discovery & Development
  • Growing Importance of Companion Diagnostics
  • Rising Prevalence of Cancer
  • Development of Biomarkers for Rare Diseases
  • Increasing Funds and Grants for Biomarker Research
  • Advancement in Omics Technologies

Restraints

  • High Capital Investments and Extensive Timelines for Biomarker Development
  • Disease Complexity and Heterogeneity

Opportunities

  • Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine and Precision Oncology
  • Enhanced Collaboration Among Healthcare Providers and Key Industry Players
  • High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Issues Associated with Quantification & Validation of Biomarkers
  • Complexities Associated with Data Set Integration
  • Technical Issues Related to Sample Collection and Storage

Company Profiles

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Qiagen
  • Abbott
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Revvity Inc.
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Biomerieux
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Jsr Corporation
  • Guardant Health
  • Labcorp
  • Quanterix
  • Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC
  • Other Players
    • Celerion
    • Standard Biotools
    • Sebia
    • Bioagilytix Labs
    • Stressmarq Biosciences Inc.
    • Northeast Bioanalytical Laboratories LLC
    • Signosis
    • Serimmune
    • Theraindx Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
    • Synexa Life Sciences Bv
    • Diatech Pharmacogenetics
    • Singulex, Inc.
    • R-Biopharm AG

For more information about this report visit

is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

  • Biomarkers Market
MENAFN09072025004107003653ID1109777767

