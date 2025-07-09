Biomarkers Market Research Report 2025-2030 Assay Kit Demand Surges As Advancements In Omics Technologies Elevate Biomarker Discovery And Diagnostic Precision
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|560
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$62.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$104.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Use of Biomarkers in Drug Discovery & Development Growing Importance of Companion Diagnostics Rising Prevalence of Cancer Development of Biomarkers for Rare Diseases Increasing Funds and Grants for Biomarker Research Advancement in Omics Technologies
Restraints
- High Capital Investments and Extensive Timelines for Biomarker Development Disease Complexity and Heterogeneity
Opportunities
- Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine and Precision Oncology Enhanced Collaboration Among Healthcare Providers and Key Industry Players High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Issues Associated with Quantification & Validation of Biomarkers Complexities Associated with Data Set Integration Technical Issues Related to Sample Collection and Storage
Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Qiagen Abbott Agilent Technologies, Inc. Revvity Inc. Charles River Laboratories Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Eurofins Scientific Biomerieux Illumina, Inc. Jsr Corporation Guardant Health Labcorp Quanterix Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC Other Players
- Celerion Standard Biotools Sebia Bioagilytix Labs Stressmarq Biosciences Inc. Northeast Bioanalytical Laboratories LLC Signosis Serimmune Theraindx Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. Synexa Life Sciences Bv Diatech Pharmacogenetics Singulex, Inc. R-Biopharm AG
Biomarkers Market
