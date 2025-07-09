403
Mexico Investigates Former President Over Alleged Bribery
(MENAFN) Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero revealed on Tuesday that ex-President Enrique Pena Nieto is being scrutinized for supposedly accepting millions of dollars in illicit payments from Israeli businessmen during his presidency.
According to a report by an Israeli news outlet, Avishai Neriah and Uri Ansbacher allegedly transferred USD25 million to Pena Nieto in exchange for securing cybersecurity agreements related to NSO Group, the Israeli company responsible for the notorious Pegasus spyware.
This substantial payment is said to have facilitated Israeli cybersecurity companies in obtaining government contracts and accessing confidential information throughout Pena Nieto’s six-year administration.
Spyware tools such as Pegasus have sparked global concern and condemnation due to their deployment against journalists and human rights advocates within Mexico.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Gertz Manero admitted there is a shortage of definitive evidence in Mexico to back these claims but affirmed that officials would initiate a formal investigation into the purported bribe payments.
“Since the beginning of the previous administration, several complaints were filed that could not be corroborated with sufficient evidence. In this new case, however, there are now very specific reports indicating a connection with the companies that sold Pegasus -- including a response from the former president himself,” he stated.
