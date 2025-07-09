403
Putin signs new law against Apple
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law on Monday mandating that smartphone manufacturers support RuStore, the government-backed app marketplace, on their devices—a move primarily targeting Apple due to the restrictive nature of its iOS system.
The law, an amendment to Russia’s Consumer Protection Law, expands requirements for preinstalled apps and prohibits manufacturers from limiting core functions like payments, search, updates, or system settings.
Apple is expected to be most affected, as its devices don’t currently allow the installation of third-party app stores like RuStore without using workarounds. By contrast, Android-based smartphones—such as those made by Samsung, Huawei, and Honor—don’t come with RuStore preinstalled but allow users to easily install and use it without restrictions.
The legislation follows a broader trend of Moscow pushing for domestic software adoption. Since 2019, Russia has required certain Russian-made apps to come preinstalled on electronic devices. Tech companies have voiced concerns that such regulations could stifle innovation, reduce market competition, and lead to monopolization in the consumer tech sector.
The law comes amid broader tensions between Apple and Russian authorities. Recently, the company was fined $93,000 for allegedly promoting LGBTQ content in violation of local laws.
